 Punjab: Notorious drug smuggler Billa Havelian detained, sent to Assam jail - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Notorious drug smuggler Billa Havelian detained, sent to Assam jail

ByPress Trust of India
Aug 13, 2024 03:38 PM IST

Under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, a habitual offender can be put under preventive detention for a year without bail.

Notorious drug smuggler Balwinder Singh was detained under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, a senior Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer said on Tuesday.

Balwinder Singh, alias Billa Havelian, will be lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail. This was the first such action, which aims to break the jail-based drugs mafia link in the region, initiated by the NCB in Punjab. (Representational photo)
Balwinder Singh, alias Billa Havelian, will be lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail. This was the first such action, which aims to break the jail-based drugs mafia link in the region, initiated by the NCB in Punjab. (Representational photo)

This was the first such action, which aims to break the jail-based drugs mafia link in the region, initiated by the NCB in Punjab.

Under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, a habitual offender can be put under preventive detention for a year without bail.

Balwinder Singh, alias Billa Havelian, will be lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail, the official said.

Billa, who belongs to Havelian village in Tarn Taran district, has been active in drug smuggling since 1992 and has deep connections with Pakistan-based drug syndicates, the NCB officer said.

He faces more than 10 drug cases.

Billa was detained from Gurdaspur in a joint operation conducted by the NCB and the Punjab Police, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

“Detention order u/s 3(1) Prevention of Illicit Traffic in NDPS Act (PITNDPS) is being served on the detenue, who will be lodged in Dibrugarh jail during the detention period. More than 10 cases of NDPS Act stand registered against Billa, who was presently on bail. He is involved in trans-border drug smuggling networks with Pakistani smugglers,” Yadav said in a post on X.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Notorious drug smuggler Billa Havelian detained, sent to Assam jail
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On