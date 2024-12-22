Punjab: Now, ‘blast’ in Batala police post, seventh in state since November 23

Panic gripped Wadala Bangar village near Batala town after an explosion-like sound was heard in a police post here on Friday night, two days after a similar “attack” took place at a police post in Bakhshiwal in Gurdaspur district. This is the seventh such incident in the state since November 23. The police post Wadala Bangar village near Batala town of Gurdaspur district where the blast-like sound was heard.

According to local residents, the blast-like sound was heard at around 9 pm, prompting them to rush outside and gather outside the police post. After being informed, police officials arrived at the scene to investigate the incident. The police post has been reportedly closed for the past 10 days.

The police officials confirmed the incident, but did not disclose details. They said a door glass was found broken and a brick was seen at the scene. DSP Gurwinder Singh said area residents heard the sound and alerted the authorities. An investigation into the matter is underway, he said.

On Wednesday night, a similar explosion was heard outside the Bakshiwal police chowki falling under the Kalanaur police station of the district. Responsibility for that explosion was allegedly taken by the Khalistan Zindabad Force, with its functionary warning of further such incidents.

Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harish Kumar Daima clarified that no substantial evidence of a blast has been found at the Wadala Bangar post.

An IED was found planted outside Ajnala police station on November 23, followed by an ‘explosion’ in Gurbaksh Nagar, Amritsar. On December 2, a hand grenade was lobbed at the Ansaro police post in Nawanshahr and on December 4, a blast occurred at Majitha police station in Amritsar. On December 13, a similar incident was reported from Batala. On December 17, an explosion was reported at Islamabad police station, Amritsar. On December 18, a blast took place outside the Bakshiwal police chowki in Gurdaspur.