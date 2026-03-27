Punjab official’s suicide: 5 days on, Bhullar’s father, aide yet to be arrested

Five days since FIR was registered in case of suicide by Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, Punjab Police are yet to arrest former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar’s father, Sukhdev Singh and his PA Dilbag Singh, who were named as accused. Former Punjab minister and Patti AAP MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar has been already arrested.

The former minister and Patti MLA was arrested by the police on Monday in Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib. He was produced in the court on March 24 and sent to a five-day remand. The arrest came the day Union home minister Amit Shah told some state MPs in Parliament that he was ready to transfer the probe to the CBI.

There has been no official statement from the district police, but a senior official said the incident is under investigation and action will be taken based on the findings.

“We are investigating the role of the co-accused. The Randhawa family has yet to give us the deceased’s mobile phone, which contains the major evidence, including his video in which he named the former minister. The family has assured us they will provide the phone for the probe,” he added.

On March 21, Randhawa allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance at his residence in Amritsar. Prior to his death, a video of the official surfaced on social media, in which he claimed he had taken the step out of fear of the then minister Bhullar. The ex-minister, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and PA Dilbag Singh were booked in this case.

The suicide by Randhawa had triggered a political row with opposition parties taking on the Mann government and jointly holding a protest, demanding the arrest of Bhullar and a CBI probe into the matter.