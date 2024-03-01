 Punjab: Oppn Congress MLAs raise farmers’ issue, disrupt governor’s speech in assembly - Hindustan Times
Punjab: Oppn Congress MLAs raise farmers’ issue, disrupt governor’s speech in assembly

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 01, 2024 12:29 PM IST

Congress members raise slogans over the death of a young protester in Haryana Police action against farmers at Khanauri border on February 21

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit’s address in the assembly on the opening day of the budget session on Friday was disrupted by the opposition Congress legislators, who raised the issues of the protesting farmers, and resorted to sloganeering.

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and chief minister Bhagwant Mann arriving at the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on the opening day of the budget session on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and chief minister Bhagwant Mann arriving at the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on the opening day of the budget session on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As soon as the governor began delivering his address, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring raised the farmers’ issue and said that homage be paid to Shubhkaran Singh, who died after Haryana Police action at Khanauri border on February 21. “It will be good if the governor pays homage to the deceased young farmer,” Warring said.

Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said that Haryana has sealed its borders with Punjab. “You have not been able to protect your farmers,” he said, drawing the Punjab governor’s attention to the matter.

The Congress members insisted on a discussion on the farmer’s death before the governor’s address and rushed to the well of the House, interrupting the speech. They were questioning the zero FIR registered against unnamed police personnel.

At this, the governor said, “I will request the leader of the opposition that you have ample of time to discuss these things. As per the agenda and custom, I am supposed to deliver my speech. After my speech, you can raise any issue.” He called their interruption unfair.

The Speaker also requested the members to let the governor address the House, but the Congress members continued raising slogans in the well of the House. Purohit expressed inability to continue the address, reading the first and last lines of his speech. It should be taken on record, he said, winding up the address.

