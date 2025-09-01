Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
Punjab: Panchayat funds embezzled: VB arrests ex-sarpanch, BDPO

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 05:46 am IST

A VB official spokesperson said this case has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a resident of Gehri Mandi village.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Sunday arrested Lakhbir Singh, the then block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district, and Manjinder Singh, ex-sarpanch, gram panchayat Gehri Mandi, in district Amritsar, for embezzling Panchayat funds to the tune of 24 lakh.

The BDPO is presently posted at Block Ghall Khurd in Ferozepur district.
“A technical team of VB conducted an investigation regarding misappropriation in development funds received by the said gram panchayat from 2013 to 2017. During the probe, it has come to light that during the check period, this gram panchayat had received total funds amounting to 49 lakh. Out of which, only 17 lakh were spent, which proves that Manjinder Singh, in connivance with the then gram panchayat secretary Karanjeet Singh and BDPO Lakhbir Singh O usurped the funds,” the spokesperson said.

He said that based on the investigation, a case under Section 13(1) (a), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 201, 409, 420, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at VB police station, Amritsar range, against the accused, and further investigation is in progress.

