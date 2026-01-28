Punjab: Patiala GMC RDA chief writes to SSP, seeks FIR against senior resident for ‘casteist’ remarks

The Government Medical College (GMC) Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), president Dr Ramandeep Singh, has written to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Patiala, seeking registration of a case against a senior resident doctor for allegedly making ‘casteist remarks’ against him over the phone. Dr Singh, in his complaint, added that when he intervened, the senior resident made ‘casteist remarks’ against him over the phone. (HT File)

According to Dr Singh, the alleged incident occurred when he objected to what he described as ‘uncivilised’ behaviour by a senior resident of the medicine department towards her junior resident. The incident reportedly took place on Republic Day.

Dr Singh, in his written complaint, stated that the senior resident had called a junior resident asking him to bring tea to the intensive care unit (ICU). However, when the junior resident, also the general secretary of the RDA, called back, the senior resident allegedly spoke to him in a rude manner.

The accused senior resident couldn’t be contacted for comments, while GMC authorities said they were looking into the matter.