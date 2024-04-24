Punjab Police ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon takes VRS, non-committal on joining politics

Senior IPS officer Gurinder Singh Dhillon on Wednesday said that he has opted for voluntary retirement after putting 34 years in service. Senior IPS officer Gurinder Singh Dhillon on Wednesday said that he has opted for voluntary retirement after putting 34 years in service. (HT file photo)

Though speculation was rife that he may enter politics, Dhillon said that he had not thought of joining politics yet.

“I have not thought of anything like that or discussed it yet,” he said when asked whether he will take up a political career.

Dhillon was serving as the additional director general of police (law and order) in Punjab Police.

“I have taken VRS. I am feeling uncaged. Let’s see where the wind of destiny pollinates me,” he wrote in a post on X earlier.

Dhillon, a 1997-batch IPS officer, started his career as the deputy superintendent of police in Jalandhar. He served at various positions in intelligence, anti-drug special task force, bureau of investigation and other wings.

Dhillon is from Mulianwal village in Gurdaspur district and is settled in Patiala at present.