Punjab Police arrest 95 drugs smugglers; 11 kg heroin, 7.5 kg opium recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 18, 2025 10:10 PM IST

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 2,231. The operation is being conducted on the directions of the director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, in all 28 districts of the state.

With the war against drugs “Yudh Nashian Virudh” in Punjab entering 18th day, the state police on Tuesday arrested 95 drug smugglers and recovered 11 kg heroin, 7.5 kg opium and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31,000 drug money from their possession. (HT File)
With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 2,231. The operation is being conducted on the directions of the director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, in all 28 districts of the state.

In a sampark meeting organised by Malerkotla police jointly with civil administration at village Ferozpur Kothala, 40 panchayats have passed a resolution to jointly combat the drug menace.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said that over 250 police teams, comprising over 1,600 police personnel, conducted raids at 539 locations across the state leading to the registration of 61 first information reports (FIRs). Police teams have also checked 599 suspicious persons during the day-long operation, he added.

