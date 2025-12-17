Punjab Police arrest kabaddi player murder accused after encounter in Mohali

In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Harpinder Singh, alias Middu, of Naushehra Pannuan in Tarn Taran district in connection with the murder of kabaddi player-cum-promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh, alias Rana Balachauria, 30, in Mohali on December 15. Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Harpinder Singh, alias Middu, of Naushehra Pannuan in Tarn Taran district in connection with the recent murder of kabaddi player-cum-promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh, alias Rana Balachauria (in photo), in Mohali. (File photo)

The accused was apprehended following an exchange of fire with a police team in Mohali, Punjab Police posted on X.

“During the operation, the accused sustained injuries and has been shifted to a hospital. Two police personnel were also injured during the chase and are receiving medical treatment,” the police said.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused, the first to be arrested in the case, has been involved in several heinous crimes.

Balachauria was shot dead during a kabaddi tournament organised barely 300 metres from the Sohana police station in Sector 79 of Mohali. The three assailants, two of who have been identified as Aditya Kapur and Karan Pathak, both from Amritsar district, carried out the crime in the presence of kabaddi players and spectators at the venue at 5.30pm on Monday, triggering panic.

Balachauria’s associate, Jagpreet Singh, who was injured in the incident is admitted to the civil hospital in Mohali with gunshot injuries in the abdomen and thigh. His condition is stated to be stable.

According to the police, the attackers had arrived at the venue on a motorcycle and approached Balachauria on the pretext of taking a selfie. Moments later, they opened fire at close range.

Mohali senior superintendent of police Harmandeep Singh Hans said the accused belong to the Lucky Patial gang that is associated with the Davinder Bambiha gang. “Aditya faces 13 FIRs and Karan has two cases registered against him,” the SSP said.

Though a probe into the motive is underway, the SSP denied any connection between slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and Balachauria. The police termed the killing an outcome of gang rivalry over “dominance in kabaddi”.