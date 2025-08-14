Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
Punjab Police arrest two BKI operatives in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 04:13 pm IST

Counter-intelligence team recovered two hand-grenades, a Beretta 9mm pistol, and ammunition from the Babbar Khalsa International module.

In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police foiled a Pakistan-backed conspiracy following an intelligence-based operation, exposing a terrorist module linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in Ferozepur on Thursday.

The hand-grenades, a Beretta 9mm pistol, and ammunition recovered from the Babbar Khalsa International operatives in Ferozepur on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The counter-intelligence team arrested two suspects and seized two hand-grenades, a Beretta 9mm pistol, and ammunition.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said the module was plotting to create unrest in the state. The arrests come just two days after another module was busted, in which grenades were also recovered.

“Investigations have revealed that Harvinder Rinda, operating from Pakistan under the guidance of the its intelligence agency, the ISI, and with support from associates based in the UK, US, and Europe, has been making continuous attempts to mislead Punjab’s youngsters into anti-national activities,” the DGP said.

