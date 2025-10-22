Punjab Police arrest two terror operatives in Amritsar, recover RPG

In an intelligence-based operation, Amritsar Rural Police, in close coordination with central agencies, arrested two operatives of a terror module and seized a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) that was intended for a “targeted terror attack”, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Mehakdeep Singh, alias Mehak, a resident of Wadali in Amritsar and Aditya, alias Adhi, a resident of Bhaga Chhina village in Amritsar. Apart from recovering the RPG and its launcher, police teams also impounded their motorcycle, which they were riding.

In a release issued here, Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan’s ISI operative, who had sent the consignment from across the border via drone, and with Harpreet, currently lodged in Ferozepur Jail. “The RPG was intended for a targeted terror attack,” he said.

The DGP said further investigations were underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to unearth the entire network.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Maninder Singh said acting on intel-inputs about the retrieval of RPG-22 Netto anti-tank rocket launcher by the suspects, Mehakdeep and Aditya, on the directions of Harpreet, police teams arrested the duo while they were on their way to deliver the consignment.

“Investigations are on to identify those, who were supposed to receive the consignment,” said the SSP, while adding that police teams will also bring Harpreet from Ferozepur Jail on production warrant for further questioning.

An FIR under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosives Substances Act, and Section 113 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Gharinda police station in Amritsar Rural, said officials.