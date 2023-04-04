Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Police ASI shoots wife, son dead in Gurdaspur village

Punjab Police ASI shoots wife, son dead in Gurdaspur village

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 04, 2023 02:21 PM IST

Punjab Police ASI Bhupinder Singh allegedly killed his wife and son with his service revolver in Gurdaspur district and is now absconding.

Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Singh, 48, is absconding after allegedly killing his wife and son with his service revolver at their house in Bhumbli village of Gurdaspur district on Tuesday.

A search is on for Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Singh, 48, who is absconding after allegedly killing his wife and son with his service revolver at their house in Bhumbli village of Gurdaspur district on Tuesday. (Representational photo)
A search is on for Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Singh, 48, who is absconding after allegedly killing his wife and son with his service revolver at their house in Bhumbli village of Gurdaspur district on Tuesday. (Representational photo)

Police identified the deceased as Baljit Kaur, 40, and her son, Balpreet Singh, 19. Bhupinder even killed his pet dog before fleeing.

The incident took place at 9.30am.

The ASI was posted in Amritsar, police sources said, adding they were investigating the motive.

A search is on for the accused.

Tuesday, April 04, 2023
