Punjab Police bust inter-state arms smuggling racket, arrest two gangsters

Punjab Police on Monday said they have busted an inter-state weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two operatives of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa. Six sophisticated pistols along with magazines and ammunition recovered from the two gangsters after an inter-state weapon smuggling module was busted by Punjab Police on Monday. (X)

The police recovered six pistols from the accused, said director general of police Gaurav Yadav.

“In an intelligence-based operation, Punjab Police busted an inter-state weapon smuggling module and apprehended 2 operatives of foreign-based terrorist Lakhbir @ Landa and recovered six sophisticated pistols along with magazines and ammunition,” Yadav posted on X.

He said a case has been registered in connection with the matter at the State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar.

The DGP said investigation in the matter is underway to establish the backward and forward linkages of the module and to further arrest the remaining accused and dismantle the illegal weapon smuggling racket operating from Madhya Pradesh.

He said that stern action will be taken against all those involved in organised crime and illegal weapon networks.

On Sunday, the police had said that five associates of Lakhbir Singh were arrested.