Punjab Police bust terror module in Amritsar, 3 held with AK-47, pistols

Punjab Police have busted a terror module with the arrest of three accused allegedly involved in carrying out an explosion near a closed police post at Fatehgarh Churian in Amritsar on February 3, officials said on Monday. Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the module was being operated by terrorist Happy Passia and others from abroad. (ANI Photo)

Police also recovered an AK-47 rifle, two pistols and cartridges from the trio, they said.

After their arrest, the suspects allegedly tried to escape as one of them snatched a pistol from a police officer and opened fire. In retaliatory fire, two accused suffered bullet injuries and were admitted to a hospital, police said.

The trio has been identified as Lovepreet Singh, Buta Singh and Karandeep Singh, all residents of Amritsar rural having links with a Dubai-based man who helped in providing them with money and weapons.

Confirming the arrests, Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the module was being operated by terrorist Happy Passia and others from abroad.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that they were behind the explosion near a closed police post on the Fatehgarh Churian bypass road on February 3.