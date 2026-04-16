Chandigarh, The Punjab government on Thursday joined hands with the Indian Institute of Technology Ropar to develop a 'structured data system', aimed at strengthening the use of Artificial Intelligence in identifying and preventing crime. Punjab Police collaborates with IIT Ropar to strengthen AI-driven crime control

Under this partnership, IIT Ropar will develop an advanced software with capabilities such as data analysis, voice recognition, and dashboard-based monitoring. These tools will support real-time tracking and intelligence-led policing, said an official statement.

The initiative aims to support ongoing anti-crime campaigns like 'Gangstran Te Vaar' and the anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nashiyan Virudh'.

"The initiative will enable Punjab Police to build a comprehensive database of criminals by integrating both structured and unstructured data. This includes scanned PDFs and handwritten crime records, which will be digitised and unified into a single system, allowing access to information with just one click," it said.

The state government, in collaboration with IIT Ropar, has also ensured specialised technical support for tracking and analysis.

The project will convert fragmented crime data into actionable intelligence using AI tools, predictive models, and analytical dashboards, enabling faster processing and meaningful insights.

"Data plays a crucial role in modern policing. While structured data in organised formats is easy to analyse, a large portion of police records exists in unstructured forms like scanned documents and handwritten reports. Integrating these remains a challenge, often slowing investigations," it said.

This project will bridge that gap by converting unstructured records and combining them with existing datasets into a unified system.

The Data Intelligence and Technical Support Unit in Mohali will coordinate among stakeholders to support the Punjab Government's 'Yudh Nashiyan Virudh' initiative against substance abuse.

"The collaboration with IIT Ropar will strengthen AI and machine learning capabilities within the police force. Personnel will be better equipped for crime pattern recognition, marking a significant step in 'Gangstran Te Vaar' and deterring misuse of technology by criminal networks," added a police official.

The initiative is expected to improve crime detection, monitor networks more effectively, and enable faster, data-driven action, significantly enhancing public safety, it said.

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