Punjab Police constable who shot himself was on anti-depressants: Cops

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 07, 2023 01:58 AM IST

The Punjab Police constable who shot himself using his service rifle in Sector 7 on Tuesday was on depression medication, police said on Thursday.

Aged around 50, the constable was deployed in the security of Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) Rakesh Aggarwal at his residence in Sector 7. (iStock)

A senior police officer said as per the family of the deceased, who hailed from Kapurthala, he had no complaints, but his colleagues shared that he was taking medicines for depression.

Aged around 50, the deceased was deployed in the security of Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) Rakesh Aggarwal at his residence in Sector 7. While his son is a Class-12 student, his daughter studies abroad.

Police said the constable was at work around 3 pm, when he shot himself in the chin. The bullet had pierced through his head, killing him on the spot.

He was rushed from the IGP’s house to GMSH, Sector 16, where he was declared dead.

“It was not an accident, as he used a self-loading rifle that cannot go off itself. We have handed over the body to the kin post autopsy,” a cop privy to the investigation said.

Police have recorded the statements of the family members and colleagues of the deceased. Inquest proceedings into the matter have been initiated by Sector-26 police.

