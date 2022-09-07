Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Police cyber crime cell awarded for cracking WhatsApp impersonation cases

Punjab Police cyber crime cell awarded for cracking WhatsApp impersonation cases

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 10:56 PM IST

The award was presented at a national conference organised by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) in New Delhi on August 31

Punjab Police cyber crime cell has bagged the first prize for successfully cracking WhatsApp impersonation cases. (Twitter)
Punjab Police cyber crime cell has bagged the first prize for successfully cracking WhatsApp impersonation cases. (Twitter)
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh

Punjab Police cyber crime cell awarded

Punjab Police cyber crime cell has bagged the first prize for successfully cracking WhatsApp impersonation cases, wherein imposters were using profile pictures and names of VVIPs to dupe government officials and common people. The award was presented at a national conference organised by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) in New Delhi on August 31.

DGP Gaurav Yadav congratulated ADGP (cyber crime) Praveen Kumar Sinha and the entire team for the achievement. ADGP Sinha said more than 100 case studies related to cyber crime investigation were received by the NCRB, out of which, 10 studies were selected for presentation.

Amritsar: Canada-based gangster module busted, two held

AMRITSAR Amritsar City police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a module of Canada-based gangster Lakhvir Singh alias Landa with the arrest of two suspects and recovery of arms and ammunition. “Acting on the directions of Amritsar police commissioner Arun Pal Singh and DCP (investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, a team of anti-gangster staff got major success by busting another module of Lakhvir Singh and arresting Vishal Kattu and Himmat Singh,” said a spokesperson.

“Four countrymade pistols and 16 live cartridge have been recovered from them. Kattu has a criminal history and six cases are already registered against him in Amritsar,” he added.

Both of them were also wanted in a carjacking case. The police have registered an FIR under sections of the Arms Act and investigations are going on. More arrests are likely, he said.

Punjab minister Harbhajan to attend conference in Bengaluru today

Chandigarh Punjab public works minister Harbhajan Singh ETO will participate in the National Conference ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ being held at Bengaluru on September 8 and 9 to mark the completion of 75 years of Independence of the country. In a statement, the minister said he would use this opportunity to raise the issues regarding strengthening of communication between the state and Centre for further improvement of the road network.

“’The difficulties being faced by the state governments for the approvals regarding national highways will be discussed in detail there,” he added.

The minister said he would vigorously raise the issues related to the stalled roads projects in the state besides other pending issues of his department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World’s No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?” He also claimed huge revenue is “extravagantly wasted” in Delhi, which is also ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (HT Photo)

    Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab

    Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”

  • The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka (HT Photo)

    BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition

    The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.

  • Muslim BJP leader had earlier said she is not afraid or scared of the fatwas.

    BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats

    Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.

  • Karnataka’s minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Umesh Katti (HT File)

    PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).

  • The battle between Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties for 33 years, and the maharaja’s daughter Amrit Kaur is considered to be one of the longest battles in the legal history of this region (HT PHOTO )

    20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order

    Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the 20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out