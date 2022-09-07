Punjab Police cyber crime cell awarded for cracking WhatsApp impersonation cases
The award was presented at a national conference organised by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) in New Delhi on August 31
Punjab Police cyber crime cell has bagged the first prize for successfully cracking WhatsApp impersonation cases, wherein imposters were using profile pictures and names of VVIPs to dupe government officials and common people. The award was presented at a national conference organised by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) in New Delhi on August 31.
DGP Gaurav Yadav congratulated ADGP (cyber crime) Praveen Kumar Sinha and the entire team for the achievement. ADGP Sinha said more than 100 case studies related to cyber crime investigation were received by the NCRB, out of which, 10 studies were selected for presentation.
Amritsar: Canada-based gangster module busted, two held
“Four countrymade pistols and 16 live cartridge have been recovered from them. Kattu has a criminal history and six cases are already registered against him in Amritsar,” he added.
Both of them were also wanted in a carjacking case. The police have registered an FIR under sections of the Arms Act and investigations are going on. More arrests are likely, he said.
Punjab minister Harbhajan to attend conference in Bengaluru today
“’The difficulties being faced by the state governments for the approvals regarding national highways will be discussed in detail there,” he added.
The minister said he would vigorously raise the issues related to the stalled roads projects in the state besides other pending issues of his department.
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
