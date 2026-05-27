Amritsar, The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has accused a special investigation team of Punjab Police, which is probing the case of missing 328 'saroops' of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, of going beyond its jurisdiction and interfering in the internal and administrative affairs of the apex gurdwara body. Punjab Police SIT going beyond jurisdiction: SGPC on missing 'saroops' case

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami charged that under the guise of investigation, attempts are being made to "undermine the constitutional status of the Sikh community's premier religious institution, which cannot be accepted under any circumstances."

Dhami said the SGPC has, from the very beginning, cooperated with the investigation team with complete sincerity and transparency.

He said keeping in view the directives of the Akal Takht the highest temporal seat of Sikhs every required piece of information and assistance was provided to the SIT.

"However, instead of appreciating this cooperation, the SIT has made the SGPC's administrative and internal matters part of its agenda," Dhami alleged in a statement.

He said the SIT has continuously been seeking information that has no connection whatsoever with the case of the 328 holy 'saroops' .

The SGPC president said demanding details of the apex body's financial accounts, bank transactions and overall financial records does not fall within the SIT's jurisdiction.

He alleged that at times the SIT has sent its representatives to banks to gather account details, while on other occasions detailed financial information has been sought through official letters.

He further said the SIT has now also sought details regarding agreements signed over a long period in the past with private channels ETC and G Next Media concerning 'Gurbani Kirtan' broadcast, despite these having no relation to the case of the 328 holy 'saroops'.

He added that information already submitted to the SIT is repeatedly being sought again through fresh letters.

"All this is being done beyond the original purpose of the investigation," he stated, adding the nature of the questions being asked and the arbitrary demands for information indicate that the SIT may be working with motives unrelated to the actual probe.

The Amritsar police had registered a case in December, 2025 in connection with the disappearance of 328 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib.

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