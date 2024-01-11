Punjab Police sub inspector found dead in CIA parking lot in Jalandhar

A 50-year-old sub inspector died in an “accidental shooting” in Jalandhar’s CIA branch parking lot, police said on Thursday. A 50-year-old sub inspector died in an “accidental shooting” in Jalandhar’s CIA branch parking lot, police said on Thursday. (Representational photo)

Bhupinder Singh, who was posted at the CIA wing in Jalandhar Rural, died while cleaning his revolver in his car, the police said. The incident took place late on Wednesday night in the parking lot of the CIA staff rural office.

The CIA staff of Punjab Police probes crucial or unsolved criminal cases of smuggling, kidnapping, narcotics, terrorism and murder.

Investigation officer Gurpreet Singh, the station house officer of division number 2, said sub inspector Bhupinder Singh was cleaning his official .9mm service weapon while sitting in his car when he accidentally shot himself.

Bhupinder, who is a resident of Jalandhar district’s Bhogpur town, died on the spot after the bullet pierced his head.

The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem.

On the basis of the statement of the family, the police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).