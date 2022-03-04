Punjab Police sub inspector on EVM security duty dies in Fazilka
A 55-year-old Punjab Police sub inspector (SI), Baldev Singh, died when his official weapon reportedly misfired while he was guarding EVMs at a counting centre at Fazilka on Friday morning.
Also read: Indian student reported to have been shot at in Ukraine, hospitalised: minister
Police said Baldev Singh was in-charge of the third layer of security of the police team guarding electronic voting machines (EVMs) at Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Fazilka, when the incident occurred.
At 3.30am, the sound of a bullet shot was heard at the counting centre and later Baldev Singh was found injured with a gunshot wound from his own weapon. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Fazilka, but he succumbed to his injuries.
“It seems to be a case of misfire by the victim but we are probing the matter,” said Sachin Gupta, the senior superintendent of police, Fazilka.
