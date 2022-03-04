Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Police sub inspector on EVM security duty dies in Fazilka
Punjab Police sub inspector on EVM security duty dies in Fazilka

Sub inspector Baldev Singh, who was in-charge of the third layer of security guarding a counting centre, reportedly died after his weapon misfired
Police interacting with sub inspector Baldev Singh’s son (extreme right) at the civil hospital in Fazilka on Friday. The sub inspector died after being brought to the hospital in a critical condition early in the morning. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 11:09 AM IST
ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar

A 55-year-old Punjab Police sub inspector (SI), Baldev Singh, died when his official weapon reportedly misfired while he was guarding EVMs at a counting centre at Fazilka on Friday morning.

Police said Baldev Singh was in-charge of the third layer of security of the police team guarding electronic voting machines (EVMs) at Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Fazilka, when the incident occurred.

At 3.30am, the sound of a bullet shot was heard at the counting centre and later Baldev Singh was found injured with a gunshot wound from his own weapon. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Fazilka, but he succumbed to his injuries.

“It seems to be a case of misfire by the victim but we are probing the matter,” said Sachin Gupta, the senior superintendent of police, Fazilka.

