Punjab Police take custody of seven Amritpal aides in Assam

Radical preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s seven aides were released from the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam after the expiry of their detention under National Security Act (NSA) and were arrested by the Punjab Police in a different case, officials said here on Wednesday. Amritpal Singh aide being released after his NSA detention period expired, in Dibrugarh, Tuesday. (PTI)

They are likely to be airlifted to Punjab on Thursday, officials added.

According to the officials of Assam police, a 25-member team of Punjab Police reached Assam on Monday and sought transit remand for the seven detainees who were transferred to Dibrugarh jail in March 2023.

The process of granting the transit remand by a district court took three days, and finally, they have been handed over, a senior cop from Dibrugarh district said.

The seven, including Gurmeet Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Daljit Singh Kalsi and Basant Singh, were released on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, Kulwant Singh, Harjeet Singh, and Gurinder Pal Singh were released, the officials added.

According to official sources, they will be produced before the court in Amritsar district.

Ten members of the Waris Punjab de outfit, including Amritpal, who is now an Independent MP, and one of his uncles, have been housed in the Dibrugarh central jail since March 2023 after they were arrested under the NSA from different parts of Punjab following a crackdown on the outfit.

Last year, Amritpal became a member of parliament by contesting the election from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat, but he was not released from jail.

“With all seven now released, the legal process to transfer them to Punjab is in its final phase. The remaining three, including Amritpal Singh, are also likely to be transferred by mid-2025,” the official said.

The Punjab Police team, led by superintendent of police Harinder Singh Gill, was engaged in completing the legal formalities in Dibrugarh, a town in eastern Assam, to proceed with the transfer, the officials added.