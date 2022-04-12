Punjab Police: Three IPS officers promoted as DIGs

Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Nilambari Vijay Jagdale , Rahul S and Bikram Pal Singh Bhatty have been promoted as deputy inspector generals (DIGs) in the Punjab Police.

Bhatty is on central deputation and will be entitled to only notional benefits, and actual benefits will be admissible as and when he joins duty in the state government, the orders issued by home secretary Anurag Verma state.

Punjab Police: Four SSPs appointed

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday appointed four new senior superintendents of police (SSPs).

Rajpal Sandhu has been appointed as the SSP, Batala, while Avneet Kaur Sidhu will take charge in Faridkot.

Sandeep Sharma is the new SSP of SBS Nagar, and Ravi Kumar has been appointed as the SSP, Khanna, said a spokesperson of the chief minister’s office.