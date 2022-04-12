Punjab Police: Three IPS officers promoted as DIGs
Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Nilambari Vijay Jagdale , Rahul S and Bikram Pal Singh Bhatty have been promoted as deputy inspector generals (DIGs) in the Punjab Police.
Bhatty is on central deputation and will be entitled to only notional benefits, and actual benefits will be admissible as and when he joins duty in the state government, the orders issued by home secretary Anurag Verma state.
Punjab Police: Four SSPs appointed
Meanwhile, the state government on Monday appointed four new senior superintendents of police (SSPs).
Rajpal Sandhu has been appointed as the SSP, Batala, while Avneet Kaur Sidhu will take charge in Faridkot.
Sandeep Sharma is the new SSP of SBS Nagar, and Ravi Kumar has been appointed as the SSP, Khanna, said a spokesperson of the chief minister’s office.
-
SC to hear Akali leader Majithia’s plea against NDPS cases on April 21
The Supreme Court on Monday posted a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, seeking the quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, for hearing on April 21. A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it would hear the matter on April 21 after counsels sought adjournment. The previous SIT was a three-member team.
-
Punjab Police reissue notices to Delhi BJP leaders after they fail to join probe
The Punjab Police on Monday reissued notices to two Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons -- Naveen Kumar Jindal and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga -- after they failed to join probe in two separate cases registered against them in Mohali earlier this month. The Mohali police had booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements and promoting enmity following a complaint by a local Aam Aadmi Party (leader) on April 1.
-
Water deprived residents in Gurugram heap blame on agencies for plight
Come summer and residents of many sectors in Gurugram face an acute shortage of water. This year seems to be no different, with residents of Sushant Lok 1, 2 and 3, South City 2, Sector 56, and adjoining areas already complaining of inadequate and irregular water supply for nearly two weeks, with most of them having to pay between ₹1,700 and ₹2,000 for a tanker nearly every day to meet their requirements.
-
3 arrested for possessing marijuana in Dombivli
Manpada police station, senior police inspector, Shekhar Bagade, said on Monday, “We got a tip-off on April 1 that one person was in possession of marijuana at Mahaveer Apartment in Deslepada area in Dombivli (E). So, we sent a team and raided the flat. Mayur Madhukar Jadakar (25) and Akhilesh Rajan Dhulap (26) were arrested from the spot and we seized 5.90kg marijuana worth ₹1,87,310, mobile phone, cash and vehicle used for the transportation.“
-
Punjab CM seeks ‘some time’ to deliver on poll promises
Amid mounting pressure from the opposition parties to fulfil poll promises, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday sought time from the people of Punjab to resolve their issues. In a brief post on the social networking site Facebook, Mann, who took over as the chief minister last month, wrote: “Punjabiyon, thoda samay deo (People of Punjab, give some time),” assuring the citizens that their issues will be resolved.
