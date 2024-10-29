Punjab: Police yet to question MP Amritpal, identify accused in Sikh activist murder

Police are yet to question jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, an accused in the murder of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau, who was killed on October 9, despite claiming that Gurpreet was killed on his behest. The cops are also yet to trace the offenders even after three weeks after the crime. Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau, a member of the Waris Punjab De organisation, was shot dead by four bike-borne assailants while he was returning from gurdwara. (HT File)

Gurpreet, a member of the Waris Punjab De organisation, was shot dead by four bike-borne assailants while he was returning from gurdwara.

On October 18, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav had claimed that Gurpreet was murdered at the behest of Amritpal. The police also claimed that terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla emerged as the mastermind.

A four-member SIT, led by Faridkot SP (investigation) Jasmeet Singh, is probing the murder case. Three members of Arsh Dalla gang — Bilaal Ahmed, Guramardeep Singh and Arshdeep Singh — who conducted the recce, were arrested, questioned. They were sent to judicial custody on Saturday. Despite questioning them, the SIT has failed to identify the shooters.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police Pragya Jain said police have got some fresh leads regarding the whereabouts of the shooters and they would be arrested soon. “We will question Amritpal soon,” she added.

Amritpal is lodged in Dibrugarh Jail of Assam under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).