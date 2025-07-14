Punjab: Political leaders among thousands pay tribute to bizman Verma

Multiple police teams are working for the arrest of all the accused behind the murder of 54-year-old businessman Sanjay Verma, Punjab industry minister Sanjeev Arora said on Sunday. Arora was among the thousands of people who gathered to pay tribute to 54-year-old businessman Sanjay Verma, who was murdered in broad daylight six days ago. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar and Balkaur Singh, father of slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala, among others expressed solidarity with the bereaved family during the last rite ceremony. Punjab cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora paying tributes to businessman Sanjay Verma in Abohar on Sunday.

Fazilka SSP Gurmeet Singh had on Saturday constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case. Prime accused Shakti and his two unidentified accomplices remain at large. Inderpal Bishnoi (26), Sandeep Khichad (28) and Pawan Khichad (24), all residents of Kuchor village in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, were produced before a local court that remanded them to four-day police custody. The SSP disclosed that the trio received ₹1.40 lakh from a foreign handler to facilitate the crime, though the identity and origin of the sender remain undisclosed.

Meanwhile, the probe into the controversial deaths of Ram Rattan and Jaspreet Singh, said to be accomplices, in police custody during a supposed weapon recovery operation on July 8 is ongoing. Initially termed as an encounter, the FIR mentioned that they were shot dead by unidentified accomplices. A magisterial inquiry into their deaths was ordered on July 9.