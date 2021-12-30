Punjab polls: Cong not to name CM face, reiterates Jakhar

Chandigarh : Punjab Congress campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said that the Congress will not announce a chief ministerial face for the upcoming polls in the state.

Jakhar said the party had never named its CM-face before the elections except in 2017 when Capt Amarinder Singh’s name was announced. “We will contest the elections under collective leadership,” the former Punjab Congress chief said after a meeting of the Congress screening committee in Delhi. The campaign committee head’s statement, a reiteration of the decision taken by the panel in its meeting on December 15, is significant as state Congress president

Navjot Singh Sidhu is making a case for naming the chief ministerial face, obliquely positioning himself for the position.

Candidates shortlisted for 55 seats

The screening committee, constituted under All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Ajay Maken for the selection of candidates, is learnt to have shortlisted candidates for about 55 of the 117 assembly seats in the state.

“In these constituencies, the party either has sitting MLAs or not more two claimants for the ticket. These names will be soon recommended to the Central Election Committee which takes the final decision on candidates,” a party leader privy to deliberations in the screening panel meeting said. The panel is also not in favour of allowing change of seats even as some party MLAs and ministers are keen to move to safer segments. Besides Maken and Jakhar, the screening panel meeting was attended by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Sidhu, Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary and joint secretary Krishna Allavaru.