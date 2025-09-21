Punjab: Pong level remains three feet above danger mark

Despite a decline in water inflow to 29,602 cusecs, the level at Pong Dam continues to remain above the danger mark, raising alarm in downstream areas. As of 8pm on Saturday, the water level at the reservoir stood at 1,393.43 feet — over three feet above its maximum filling capacity of 1,390 feet. Constructed on the Beas River, the dam had briefly recorded a drop in water level to 1,389 feet last week when inflow decreased to 34,559 cusecs. (HT File)

Constructed on the Beas River, the dam had briefly recorded a drop in water level to 1,389 feet last week when inflow decreased to 34,559 cusecs. However, continuous rainfall in the catchment areas — particularly in Kangra, Mandi and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh — has pushed the water level back above the critical threshold.

In response, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) is continuing the controlled release of 59,732 cusecs of water through its spillway gates and turbines to manage pressure on the dam. However, additional, uncontrolled inflow from monsoon-fed rivulets and khuds has contributed significantly to the downstream water volume.

At the Dhilwan gauge in Kapurthala district, the Beas River was recorded flowing at 1.05 lakh cusecs on Saturday, exacerbating the flood-like situation in several low-lying areas.

Among the worst-affected villages in the Sultanpur Lodhi region are Sangra, Mand Mubarakpur, Muhammadabad, Baupur Kadim, Baupur Jadid, Rampur Gura, Mand Bandu Jadid, Bhaini Karim Baksh, and Bhaini Bahadur, all of which remain waterlogged due to the overflowing river.

District authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and further releases from the dam will be adjusted based on rainfall patterns and water levels in the coming days.