Punjab: Preneet faces farmers ire at grain market in Patiala

Former Patiala MP and BJP leader Preneet Kaur faced the ire of protesting farmers during her visit to a grain market here on Monday. BJP leader Preneet Kaur at the grain market in Patiala on Monday. (PTI)

The farmers, protesting under the Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan, argued that the BJP-led government at the Centre had failed to transport last year’s paddy from Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns, resulting in a lack of storage space for this year’s harvest.

The farmers raised slogans against Kaur and held the BJP responsible for the ongoing procurement crisis in the state.

The farmers said that they had protested outside Kaur’s residence for around two weeks to draw her attention to the procurement crisis, but she turned a blind eye, adding that the BJP leader had visited the grain market just for photo.

Also, a scuffle broke out between farmers and Punjab police as they attempted to prevent the farmers from approaching Kaur.

Meanwhile, Kaur blamed the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government for the paddy procurement crisis. “The AAP government in Punjab has failed miserably by not making prior arrangements for the smooth procurement of paddy.”

Responding to the farmers’ protest against her mother, BJP leader Jai Inder Kaur claimed that farmers were being instigated by political parties.