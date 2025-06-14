Punjab prepared to tackle dengue, Covid, heatwave, says health minister

Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh has assured that the state is fully prepared to deal with the threats posed by dengue, COVID-19 and the ongoing heatwave. Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh demonstrating how everyday water containers can serve as breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes in Balongi on Friday. (HT Photo)

Under the statewide ‘Har Shukkarvaar, Dengue Te Vaar’ campaign, Dr Singh visited Balongi, a semi-urban village near Mohali, on Friday. During the visit, he interacted with residents, demonstrating how everyday water containers — such as air cooler tanks, refrigerator trays, flower pots and bird water vessels — can serve as breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes.

He emphasised that the health department is educating the public on preventive measures to mitigate the risks of vector-borne diseases and weather-related health complications.

“Dengue, malaria and chikungunya are entirely preventable. By ensuring that stagnant water is emptied once a week, especially on Fridays, we can break the mosquito breeding cycle. Dengue mosquito takes seven days to mature from larvae to adult, so this small step can make a big difference,” he said.

Recognising field efforts, Dr Singh awarded cash prizes of ₹500 each to ASHA workers Sompreet Kaur and Saroj for detecting mosquito larvae in a cooler tank. He informed that over 50,000 field teams, including nursing students, multi-purpose health workers, breeder checkers and school teachers, are mobilised every Friday for door-to-door inspections and community sensitisation.

Speaking to the media, Dr Singh highlighted the success of last year’s campaign, which led to a 50% reduction in dengue cases. “This year, we aim to reduce dengue incidences by 80%. With public cooperation, this is achievable,” he added.

Addressing the rising concern of heatwaves, the minister advised residents to avoid outdoor activities between 12 pm and 3 pm. He recommended wearing light-coloured clothing, using wet cloths to cover the head and staying hydrated with fluids like lemon water and salt water, to prevent dehydration.

On the COVID-19 front, he noted that while neighbouring states such as Delhi and Haryana have reported a rise in cases, Punjab has only recorded 31 mild, asymptomatic infections so far. He added that the two reported COVID-related deaths involved patients with co-morbidities and could not be definitively linked to the virus. “We urge people to avoid closed-door gatherings and prefer well-ventilated areas. Our healthcare infrastructure is fully equipped with oxygen supplies, essential medicines and emergency beds,” he said.