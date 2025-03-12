Punjab: President Murmu calls for action to combat cancer, growing drug abuse

President Draupadi Murmu visited Bathinda on Tuesday where she addressed the first convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the 10th convocation of the Central University of Punjab (CUP). In her remarks at both events, Murmu emphasised the need for advanced medical research, particularly to tackle the rising cancer rates in Punjab’s Malwa region and to address the growing issue of substance abuse, while also praising the academic achievements at CUP. President Droupadi Murmu, Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria (left)) and state agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian during the convocation at AIIMS in Punjab’s Bathinda district on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

At AIIMS, Murmu commended the institute for its swift progress since it began offering MBBS courses and medical treatment in 2019. The President described AIIMS, Bathinda, as a key player in providing affordable and high-quality healthcare to the region, noting its potential to evolve into a regional centre for medical excellence.

Murmu expressed concern over the alarming cancer rates in the Malwa belt, a region for its higher-than-national-average cancer statistics. “Reports of a high cancer rate in Malwa region are attributed to excessive use of pesticides, fertilizers, and contaminated drinking water. The AIIMS should undertake collaborative research with experts from agriculture and environmental science to understand and mitigate the causes of cancer in the region,” Murmu said.

She also highlighted the importance of early cancer screening programmes, stating that delayed diagnosis often leads to high fatalities in the country.

Murmu also raised concerns about the rising problem of substance abuse, or ‘nashakhori’, terming it a serious social issue that impedes national growth. She called on medical experts to focus more on providing the right consultancy and support for people affected by addiction.

Along with substance abuse, the President pointed out obesity as another pressing health issue that demands research and intervention.

At the AIIMS convocation, 9 gold medals were conferred in recognition of their academic excellence and 49 degrees to MBBS graduates. MD, MS, and MDS students were also awarded 6 gold medals and a total of 36 degrees.

Earlier in the day, Murmu attended the 10th convocation of the Central University of Punjab (CUP) in Ghudda village. The event saw 1,031 postgraduate degrees and 60 PhD awards conferred to students from across the country and abroad. A total of 43 gold medals were awarded to meritorious students.

Murmu lauded the high number of women excelling in the university’s academic sphere. “It is delighted to see that 65% of the total medal winners in the convocation are women and eight out of nine gold medalists are female,” she added.

In her address, the President celebrated the diversity of CUP, pointing out that students from 28 states, six Union Territories and several foreign countries were part of the university. “CUP is an example of India’s diversity, unity and excellence. Even the faculty members at the university are from various parts of the country. Punjab is a land of gurus where the spiritual energy extends positivity all around,” Murmu said.

The President made a special mention of professor Raj Kumar from the department of pharmaceutical sciences and natural products for his research on cancer treatment.

Murmu also recognised the contributions of Punjabis both domestically and abroad, highlighting their achievements in diverse fields. She also acknowledged the social challenges arising from migration as the state has seen high rates of emigration, which have brought both opportunities and new societal issues.

The convocation ceremony also honoured several eminent personalities with honorary degrees. Actor Anupam Kher was awarded an honorary degree in absentia.