Punjab pulls all stops to keep farm fire count low, sanctions 15,613 CRM machines

Hoping to keep the stubble burning count low, the Punjab government has sanctioned 15,613 crop residue management (CRM) machines for farmers this season. The Happy Seeder machines have emerged as the most sought after machines, as the Punjab government has a total of 14,493 applications for it this season. (HT File)

The government has already received 16,837 applications from across the state for 42,476 machines, agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said on Friday, adding that the super-seeder machine has emerged as the most popular choice, with a total of 14,493 applications for it.

Delay due to floods

Agriculture department officials said 9,500 machines have been delivered while the rest will be delivered by the first week of October. They added that floods in August had caused a delay in handing over the machines.

The minister said an outlay of ₹500 crore has been sanctioned by the Union ministry of agriculture, out of which Punjab will contribute 40% and rest will be borne by the Centre.

Setting up CHCs, reaching out to individual farmers

An official in the agriculture directorate said, “This time, the focus is on custom hiring centres (CHCs). We have a target of setting up 1,500 such centres, out of which 1,319 have already been set up. The CHCs will get machines worth up to a maximum of ₹30 lakh with an offer of ₹24 lakh subsidy.

The stubble management scheme was started in 2018 following the intervention of the Prime Minister’s Office. “It was found that marginal farmers are able to access the CRM machines due to the high costs,” said the directorate official.

The government also plans to reach out to 4,367 individual farmers with subsidised machines. In the past up to, 40,000 farmers were targeted but in the case of individual farmers, machines remained under-used and cost extensive. “We want to reach out to the maximum number of farmers and village panchayats,” added the official, not willing to be named. Individual farmers are offered 60% subsidy while panchayats, CHCs and self-help groups get 80% subsidy.

Tractor-attached rake, baler at ₹1.5 crore

The government is offering 65% subsidy on big machines for collecting paddy straw. This includes a tractor, a baler and a rake machine which comes in two cost versions of ₹1 crore (26 machines given) or ₹1.5 crore (eight machines given). “Big industrial houses and entrepreneurs have opted for these machines,” informed the official. The target is to give 40 such machines.

190 lakh tonnes of stubble expected

This season paddy was sown over 32.5 lakh hectares, out of which premium aromatic basmati was sown over 6.81 lakh hectares. A total of 180 lakh tonnes of paddy was expected to be produced this season, however, the quantity and quality may drop due to flood and submergence of 2 lakh hectares in border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur and Kapurthala. Notwithstanding, the quantity of stubble is expected to be around 190 lakh tonnes this season.

Every year, smoke rising from the fields is seen as a contributory factor towards air pollution, leading to the formation of a smog cover over the skies in North Indian states particularly National capital New Delhi. As it coincides with the onset of winters, the smog leads to multiple health problems.

₹1,680 crore spent so far

From 2018 to 2024, a sum of ₹1,680 crore has been spent on subsidies towards the machines for paddy stubble management in Punjab. The Centre has provided ₹3,600 crore subsidy to all four states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. A total of 1.48 lakh machines have been given to farmers on subsidy, which includes 62,000 super-seeder machines in the past seven years. Agriculture and farmers welfare secretary Dr Basant Garg said that due to the concerted efforts of the state government, Punjab had witnessed a 70% decline in farm fires last year, with the number of stubble burning incidents dropping to 10,909, from 36,663 in 2023.