Punjab: Pvt varsity student held for circulating morphed sexually explicit photos of teachers

Chandigarh : The cyber crime wing of Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested a student involved in circulating morphed sexually explicit images of faculty members of a reputed private university in Punjab by using hi-tech hacking tools.

The accused, Navjosh Singh Atwal, a resident of Ivory Tower, Sector 70, Mohali, was the student of the same university.

The ADGP, cyber crime, said on February 26, a complaint was received from the private university authorities alleging that someone was hacking their email IDs, online teaching sessions utilizing Zoom/Blackboard App and also circulating sexually explicit morphed images of the faculty members through various WhatsApp numbers. Following this, an FIR under Sections 354-D, 509, 120-B IPC, 66-C and 67-A of the IT Act-2000 was registered at the state cyber crime police station.

AIG, state cyber crime, Nilambari Jagdale said that cell coordinated with WhatsApp, Zoom and Google agencies regarding the suspicious activities.

During questioning, the accused revealed that he used to download porn material from website and then used to morph the downloaded video content with pictures of faculty members of his institute to further circulate it by creating fake WhatsApp accounts using VPN and hacking tools. The accused also used to post alleged sexual content during online educational sessions on Blackboard software and webinars conducted through Zoom applications.

During the course of investigation, mobile phones, laptop and other electronic gadgets having installed VPN and hacking software/tool have been recovered from the accused. Action will be taken after forensic examination of electronic gadgets. The accused has been remanded in police custody for two days.