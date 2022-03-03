Punjab: Pvt varsity student held for circulating morphed sexually explicit photos of teachers
Chandigarh : The cyber crime wing of Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested a student involved in circulating morphed sexually explicit images of faculty members of a reputed private university in Punjab by using hi-tech hacking tools.
The accused, Navjosh Singh Atwal, a resident of Ivory Tower, Sector 70, Mohali, was the student of the same university.
The ADGP, cyber crime, said on February 26, a complaint was received from the private university authorities alleging that someone was hacking their email IDs, online teaching sessions utilizing Zoom/Blackboard App and also circulating sexually explicit morphed images of the faculty members through various WhatsApp numbers. Following this, an FIR under Sections 354-D, 509, 120-B IPC, 66-C and 67-A of the IT Act-2000 was registered at the state cyber crime police station.
AIG, state cyber crime, Nilambari Jagdale said that cell coordinated with WhatsApp, Zoom and Google agencies regarding the suspicious activities.
During questioning, the accused revealed that he used to download porn material from website and then used to morph the downloaded video content with pictures of faculty members of his institute to further circulate it by creating fake WhatsApp accounts using VPN and hacking tools. The accused also used to post alleged sexual content during online educational sessions on Blackboard software and webinars conducted through Zoom applications.
During the course of investigation, mobile phones, laptop and other electronic gadgets having installed VPN and hacking software/tool have been recovered from the accused. Action will be taken after forensic examination of electronic gadgets. The accused has been remanded in police custody for two days.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.