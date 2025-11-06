Punjab: Rains douse farm fires, state logs just 97 cases

The state on Wednesday recorded just 97 cases of farm fire incidents, taking the tally to 2,933 incidents this season so far. On the same date last year, Punjab had recorded 237 cases. The number was 639 in 2023. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

An agriculture official, who didn’t wish to be named, said that the light spell of rainfall across the state on Tuesday evening had halted harvesting, thus reducing the cases of stubble burning.

“Those districts, which were regularly reporting high numbers of cases, on Wednesday reported negligible cases. For instance, Sangrur recorded only 16 cases, with Tarn Taran logging just three. Amritsar reported only five cases, followed by four in Bathinda and one each in Patiala and Ferozepur,” said an official.

So far, Sangrur has logged the highest 526 cases, followed by 509 in Tarn Taran, 297 in Ferozepur, 254 in Amritsar, 201 in Bathinda, and 168 in Patiala to date this season.

Last year, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) had recorded a total of 10,909 farm fire cases in the state, with Sangrur topping the chart with 1,725 incidents.

Meanwhile, the state police have registered 76 cases against the farmers under Section 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) across the state improved considerably and was in the moderate bracket.

Rupnagar reported AQI of 73, followed by Bathinda 78, Patiala 93, Mandi Gobindgarh 97, Khanna 129, Ludhiana 139, Amritsar 153, and Jalandhar 168.