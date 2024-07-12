Punjab: Rashtriya Bhagwa Sena vice-president shot at in Amritsar

Less than a week after Shiv Sena Punjab leader Sandeep Thapar was attacked with swords on a busy street in front of the Ludhiana civil hospital, another Hindu right-wing outfit leader, Praveen Kumar, was shot at in Amritsar town on Thursday. Praveen Kumar is the vice-president of the Rashtriya Bhagwa Sena and is undergoing treatment in an Amritsar hospital after sustaining a bullet injury on Thursday.

Praveen Kumar is the vice-president of the Rashtriya Bhagwa Sena and is undergoing treatment in an Amritsar hospital after sustaining a bullet injury.

The party’s president, Pankaj Davesar, said, “The firing occurred at 9.20pm. Two assailants can be seen in the CCTV footage. Doctors say Praveen’s condition is stable, but unless the bullet is taken out of his body, nothing can be said. The government should catch the culprits and put them behind bars.”

Station house officer (SHO) Palwinder Singh said CCTV footage was being checked and a search was on for the accused.

Ludhiana attack: Third accused held

The Ludhiana police arrested the third accused in connection with the attack on Shiv Sena Punjab leader Sandeep Thapar on July 6.

The third accused has been identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Sunny. The two other accused, identified as Sarabjit Singh, alias Sabha, and Harjot Singh, alias Jota, have already been arrested in the case.

On July 6, Sandeep Thapar was attacked with swords by three men in Nihang attire in Ludhiana, while his gunman looked on.

After the incident, the police issued an alert and Sarabjit Singh and Harjot Singh, both residents of Ludhiana district, were arrested in Fatehgarh Sahib the same evening.