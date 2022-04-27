Punjab records 34 new Covid cases
Punjab on Monday registered 34 fresh Covid-19 cases though no death was recorded due to the virus. According to the state media bulletin, the positivity rate stood at 0.48%.
As many as 7,59,476 people have been found positive in the state so far, of whom 17,748 have died. Among districts, Mohali registered 12 fresh cases followed by six in Patiala and three in Fazilka.
With 23 persons recovering from the virus, the number of those cured has reached 7,59,476 and the active caseload stands at 178.
-
Wheat straw on 300 acre gutted in Panipat
Wheat straw spread over nearly 300 acre was reduced to ashes after a fire broke out in many villages of Panipat. Police said the incident took place late on Monday night when some farmers were allegedly burning crop residue and high-velocity winds spread the fire to several acres in Sanaoli, Machroli, Chandoli, Nimbari, Asalpur and Pasina Kalan villages within minutes. Hundreds of people reached the fields to control the flames.
-
Get in lane: Ambala police’s advisory to heavy-vehicle drivers
Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said they have chalked out a plan to promote driving within speed limits in designated lanes, especially for heavy vehicles, with an aim to bring down the number of roads and highway accidents. Randhawa said heavy vehicles are often spotted flouting rules which puts commuters at risk of accidents. As many as 20 challans were issued to drivers on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.
-
Congress’ Kiran Choudhry hits out at Haryana govt over death of mining workers in Dadum
Following the death of two mining workers in Dadum mining zone, senior Congress leader and former Haryana minister Kiran Choudhry on Tuesday hit out at the state government and the local administration for allowing the mafia to indulge in illegal mining in blatant violation of the approved mining plan, conditions of environmental clearance and consent to operate.
-
Chandigarh’s Bicycle safety campaign gets rolling
The Chandigarh Smart City Limited has joined hands with a Patiala-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) Sadak for organising road safety enhancers camps promoting the use of reflective stickers, reflective tags, reflective wristbands, reflective jackets. Chandigarh Smart City Limited chief executive officer chief Anindita Mitra added that teams, along with volunteers and mascots, have been organising road safety enhancers camps for over four years now and have covered around 12,000 bicycles at various labour chowks, cycle stands and schools in the states of Punjab and Haryana.
-
Mohali hotel’s MD held in Miss Punjaban sexual harassment case
The contestants were allegedly illegally detained at the hotel in Phase 5 in March Mohali police on Tuesday arrested the owner of Hotel JD Residency in Phase 5, Dinesh Kumar Arora, in connection with the illegal detainment and sexual harassment of Miss Punjaban beauty pageant contestants in March. The managing director of PTC Network, Rabindra Narayan, that organises the contest, was previously arrested on April 6. His bail pleas have been rejected twice by court.
