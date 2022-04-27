Punjab records 34 new Covid cases

Punjab on Monday registered 34 fresh Covid-19 cases though no death was recorded due to the virus. According to the state media bulletin, the positivity rate stood at 0.48%.

As many as 7,59,476 people have been found positive in the state so far, of whom 17,748 have died. Among districts, Mohali registered 12 fresh cases followed by six in Patiala and three in Fazilka.

With 23 persons recovering from the virus, the number of those cured has reached 7,59,476 and the active caseload stands at 178.