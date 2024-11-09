Punjab records highest single-day spike with 730 stubble burning cases

A day after the Union government doubled the fines issued against farmers for burning stubble up to ₹30,000 depending on the size of their farmlands, Punjab recorded the highest single-day spike of 730 cases on Friday taking the state’s total farm fire count to 6,029. A day after the Union government doubled the fines issued against farmers for burning stubble up to ₹ 30,000 depending on the size of their farmlands, Punjab recorded the highest single-day spike of 730 cases on Friday taking the state’s total farm fire count to 6,029. (PTI File)

Sangrur reported the highest 163 cases followed by Ferozepur 121, Bathinda 80, Muktsar 64 and Mansa 62. On the corresponding date last year, the state had recorded 2,003 farm fire incidents.

As per the new rules, farmers with land of less than two acres shall be liable to pay ₹5,000 per stubble burning incidence, while those with two acres or more but less than five acres will be liable for ₹10,000. Cultivators having land of more than five acres shall pay an environmental compensation of ₹30,000 per incidence. The fines were ₹2,500, 5,000, and ₹15,000 under three categories as per the 2023 rules.

Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), start tracking farm fires from September 15 every year.

An official said nearly 30-32% of paddy is yet to be harvested and the farmers now have a very short window to sow wheat.

“This can lead to a surge in farm fire cases. The coming 10-12 days are going to be very crucial as far as farm fires are concerned,” an official said, pleading anonymity.

Going by trends of stubble burning reported during the last phase of the harvesting season, as many as 57% of total cases were recorded during November 8-30 last year. Of the total cases of 36,663 cases reported last year, 15,685 cases were recorded during this period only. In 2022, 35% of total cases were reported during this period.

Meanwhile, the state government data suggests that various agencies have taken action punitive action including—FIRs, red entries in the revenue records and slapping environmental compensation— in 73% of the total 6,029 cases till Friday.

As per the daily action-taken report (ATR) submitted with PPCB, on the basis of inspections of 4,394 active stubble burning spots by the field teams, environmental compensation has been imposed in 2,294 cases (38%) of the total cases with fines totalling to ₹60.17 lakh so far this season.

Meanwhile, as many as 2,282 (39%) red entries in the revenue records of the farmers have been made for burning paddy residue.

The data also reveals that the state police have registered FIRs in 45% (2,768) of cases under section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We had issued stringent directions to the field staff, including district heads, before the start of paddy harvesting season to take punitive actions against those involved in stubble burning. We are ensuring that the cases of farm fires are closely monitored and prompt action is taken against those who burn crop residue,” a senior official added, who didn’t wish to be named.

It may be mentioned that till November 7, 2023, the state government had imposed environmental compensation (penalty) only in 9% of cases.

As per last year’s ATR, of the total 19,463 cases reported till November 7, 2023, the state had imposed environmental compensation of ₹51.70 lakh in 1,851 cases only. However, only 18 FIRs were registered last year till November 7, while zero red entries were made.

It was only after the Supreme Court issued directions last year that the state came down heavily on the farmers and started taking punitive action post-November 7.

In 2023, of the total 36,663 cases, the FIRs were registered in 932 cases, while the environmental compensation worth ₹1.67 crore was slapped in 7,405 cases. The red entries in the land records were made in 340 cases.

Paddy stubble burning in Haryana, Punjab and neighbouring areas is one of the major contributors to the deteriorating air quality index in the winter months in the northern region, including Delhi and NCR.