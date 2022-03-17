Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab records one more Covid death, 24 test positive
Punjab records one more Covid death, 24 test positive

As many as 7,58,816 Covid cases have surfaced in Punjab so far, of which only 253 remain active as on Wednesday
Among districts in Punjab, Patiala and Mohali registered four Covid cases each, followed by three in Amritsar.
Published on Mar 17, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab on Wednesday registered 24 fresh cases of Covid-19 besides one death due to the virus.

According to the state media bulletin, Punjab’s positivity rate has also come down to 0.13%. Among districts, Patiala and Mohali registered four cases each, followed by three in Amritsar.

With 29 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,40,826. Till now, 17,737 persons have lost their lives due to the virus.

As many as 7,58,816 cases have surfaced so far in the state, of which only 253 remain active as on Wednesday. The health department also administered 32,388 doses of the vaccine, including to children in the 12-15 age group.

The drive for the 12-15 group began in Punjab along with the rest of India on Wednesday. However, the data on doses administered in this group on the first day was not readily available. “Data is being compiled,” said the Punjab nodal officer for Covid-19.

