Punjab records one more Covid death, 24 test positive
Punjab on Wednesday registered 24 fresh cases of Covid-19 besides one death due to the virus.
According to the state media bulletin, Punjab’s positivity rate has also come down to 0.13%. Among districts, Patiala and Mohali registered four cases each, followed by three in Amritsar.
With 29 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,40,826. Till now, 17,737 persons have lost their lives due to the virus.
As many as 7,58,816 cases have surfaced so far in the state, of which only 253 remain active as on Wednesday. The health department also administered 32,388 doses of the vaccine, including to children in the 12-15 age group.
The drive for the 12-15 group began in Punjab along with the rest of India on Wednesday. However, the data on doses administered in this group on the first day was not readily available. “Data is being compiled,” said the Punjab nodal officer for Covid-19.
-
Delhiwale: Bittu’s best samosa
It is in the spirit of infinite possibilities that you ought to try this most unusual samosa in an old Delhi shop — it is stuffed with moong dal. It has to be among the tastiest samosas in Delhi today.
-
Merged MCD could slash top-level posts, may cause disputes, tussles
MCD was the second-largest civic body in the world after the Tokyo Metropolitan Area when it was trifurcated by the then Congress government, according to several serving and retired civic officials. It was headed by a commissioner, who was assisted by six additional commissioners, 22 directors and department heads overseeing key functions such as horticulture, education, engineering, sanitation among others.
-
Delhi vaccinates 3,800 kids aged 12-15 years on Day One of drive
At least 615,000 children in the 12-15 years age group are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. Senior citizens (60 years and above), who are yet to get their precautionary dose can also get the jab at any vaccination centre in Delhi from Wednesday.
-
Delhi picks senior DMRC exec as Metro chief; Centre’s view awaited
Senior government officials said that the Delhi government has sent the file to the central government which is supposed to hold consultations with the Delhi government before the name is finalised.
-
Former judge of Jharkhand HC Harish Chandra Mishra named Delhi Lokayukta
Last month, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi told the Delhi high court that the process of appointing a Lokayukta was going on.
