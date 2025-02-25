Punjab passes resolution against Centre’s draft policy on agri marketing, CM alleges bias

The Punjab assembly unanimously passed a resolution against the Centre’s draft of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing, asserting that it is an attempt to bring back the three farm laws repealed by the Centre in 2021 following widespread farmer protests. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann speaking on the resolution rejecting the Centre’s draft of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The AAP government said the policy undermines the state’s authority over agricultural matters and attempts to re-introduce agriculture “through the backdoor”. The resolution comes in the wake of farmer leaders urging the government to reject the framework.

Two BJP MLAs were not present in the House when the resolution was passed.

The resolution, introduced by state agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, said: “This House rejects the draft National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing. The House feels that this draft policy is an attempt to bring back the contentious provisions of the three farm laws repealed in 2021 by the Government of India after a long protest by farmers. The House feels since this issue is a state subject, according to the Constitution, the Centre should not come up with any such policy and should leave it to the wisdom of the states to frame suitable policies on the subject according to its concerns and requirements.”

Congress divided house: CM

Speaking on the resolution, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said by implementing the policy, the Centre wants to replicate the three controversial farm laws through other means. “Be it the issue of rural development fund (RDF) or any other issue concerning the state, the Centre doesn’t leave any issue to target Punjab. The most recent example is the issue of Indians being deported from the US. Even though few Punjabis were among the deportees, the US military planes were made to land at Amritsar so that only Punjab’s name gets tarnished,” Mann told the House.

Targeting Congress and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa’s statement about 32 AAP MLAs being in touch with the Congress, Mann said despite being a national party, the Congress had failed to raise the issues of Punjab and the Centre’s bias.

“Instead, the Congress is busy making baseless statements against my party and me. Leave aside 32 MLAs of the AAP, I challenge Congress leaders sitting in this House to have a get-together of even seven of their MLAs. The fact is that Congress MLAs in Punjab are divided into seven groups,” said Mann.

He said Congress leaders have been issuing statements that he (Mann) was not going to stay CM. “When I became the chief minister, Congress leaders said I would last only a few months. When I completed two years in office, they said I will stay CM only for a few more days. When the Delhi assembly poll results were declared, Congress leaders predicted I will be replaced,” Mann said.

Seen wearing sunglasses in the assembly, Mann said he was suffering from “an eye infection”.

Open Shambhu, Khanauri lifelines: Arora

Supporting the motion, state renewal energy minister and state AAP chief Aman Arora urged farmer unions agitating at Shambhu and Khanauri borders since February 13, 2024, to open the inter-state highways “as the closure of the two lifelines of Punjab has resulted in adverse impact on the industry and trade in Punjab”.

“While the entire House supports the farmer agitation going on at Shambhu and Khanauri borders, it is a matter of grave concern that because of closure of these roads, industrial orders worth crores are being cancelled. If the blockades continue, our industry and trade will be affected and ultimately, it will impact the state’s economy,” said Arora.

He suggested forming an all-party House panel to discuss the issue with farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, who are leading the agitation, to reopen the highways. “I hope farmer leaders will understand what three crore Punjabis want and will open these roads,” the minister added.