Punjab releases 646 crore for developmental schemes

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday released funds to the tune of ₹646 crore for developmental schemes.

Cheema, who also holds the charge of planning, excise and taxation portfolios, said in a statement issued here that there was no pendency under any centrally sponsored scheme (CSS) or its respective state’s share with the treasury after today’s release of ₹345 crore.

He also directed departments to utilise these funds instead of waiting for the end of the financial year. He said that any lapse of funds due to non-utilisation shall be viewed seriously by the department of finance.

Giving details of the funds released for various other schemes, Cheema said that the finance department has released ₹240 crore under the works head, ₹36 crore to Milkfed and ₹25 crore to the health department for Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana.