Punjab releases ₹ 646 crore for developmental schemes
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema directed departments to utilise these funds for developmental schemes instead of waiting for the end of the financial year.
Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday released funds to the tune of ₹646 crore for developmental schemes.
Cheema, who also holds the charge of planning, excise and taxation portfolios, said in a statement issued here that there was no pendency under any centrally sponsored scheme (CSS) or its respective state’s share with the treasury after today’s release of ₹345 crore.
He also directed departments to utilise these funds instead of waiting for the end of the financial year. He said that any lapse of funds due to non-utilisation shall be viewed seriously by the department of finance.
Giving details of the funds released for various other schemes, Cheema said that the finance department has released ₹240 crore under the works head, ₹36 crore to Milkfed and ₹25 crore to the health department for Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana.
