Punjab releases schedule for revision of electoral roll

The Punjab State Election Commission has announced the schedule for revision of electoral rolls for the municipal corporations of Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara, and 43 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, and 52 municipalities of the state. The Supreme Court has directed the Punjab government and the state election commission to notify municipal elections within 15 days and complete the entire process in eight weeks.

State election commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri said draft electoral rolls will be published by November 14, 2024, and objections, if any, can be filed between November 18 and 25. Disposal of claims and objections will be carried out by December 7 and the final electoral roll will be out by December 7.

Any eligible person can apply for inclusion of name through Form 7, for objection to inclusion of name (Form 8) and for objections to particulars in an entry (Form 9). These forms can be downloaded from the website https://sec.punjab.gov.in.

To be eligible for voter registration, a person should be 18 years of age as on January 1, 2024, and a resident of the locality from which he/she is applying.

The notification comes two days after the Supreme Court directed the Punjab government and the state election commission to notify municipal elections within 15 days and complete the entire process in eight weeks.

The Punjab government had moved the apex court, challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s October 19 order to notify elections in municipalities and municipal corporations within 15 days, without waiting for the completion of a delimitation exercise.