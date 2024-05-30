Punjab: Relief from severe heatwave soon; rain likely in 48 hrs: IMD

With a forecast of sparse rainfall over some parts of the state during the next 48 hours, Punjab will likely get some relief from the scorching heat. Commuters cover their face to protect themselves from the scorching sun in Bathinda on Wednesday.With a forecast of sparse rainfall over some parts of the state during the next 48 hours, Punjab will likely get some relief from the scorching heat. (Sanjeev Kumar /HT)

The India Metrological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that the severe heatwave, which has been prevailing over the state since May 16, will reduce gradually from May 30.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“There will be relief from severe heatwave from May 31 with maximum temperature dropping by 3-4 degrees Celsius in Punjab with isolated light rainfall in some parts of the state from May 31 under the influence of western disturbances,” said AK Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh.

Singh added that some parts of the state would also witness thunderstorms and lightning that will bring the mercury down. “There is no red alert warning for severe heatwave until June 2 in Punjab,” said Singh.

As per the IMD, Punjab on Wednesday witnessed a slight rise in both maximum and the minimum temperatures. Bathinda, recording a maximum temperature of 48.5 degrees Celsius, was the hottest in the state.

The average maximum temperature in Punjab on Wednesday was markedly 5.8 degrees Celsius above normal while the minimum temperature was 1.8 degrees above normal.

“By June 1, the large part of the state will get complete relief from the heatwave conditions. However, many districts will have to still experience warmer nights as there will be no drop in minimum temperatures,” said an official of the IMD.