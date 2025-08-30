Punjab: Relief ops in full swing across flood-hit Majha districts

Relief operations are being carried out on war-footing in flood-hit areas of Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Tarn Taran districts, with the villagers getting no respite from the waterlogging. A man rescues an elderly woman stuck in a flooded area after a rise in water level of the Ravi river following heavy rains at a village near Ajnala, Amritsar on Friday. (AFP)

Due to the release of water downstream from Harike Headworks, the Sutlej river has taken on a ferocious form, and the strong waves have caused a major breach in the embankment of the dhussi bundh, submerging several nearby villages.

Soon after the breach, the people of the Hathaṛ area, tractor-trolleys laden with soil and other material, were brought to save the embankment under the leadership of Kar Sewa Sarhali and Nihang organisation Dal Panth Baba Bidhi Chand.

The strong flow of water is obstructing the repair work. Meanwhile, at the Harike Headworks, where the Beas and Sutlej rivers converge, the water level has slightly decreased compared to yesterday.

Along with civil teams, the army, NDRF, police, and NGOs are continuously engaged in the relief work in all the districts of the Majha region.

Reviewing the affected areas, Amritsar deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney informed that due to the continuous rise in water levels of the Ravi River, around 50 villages have been affected.

“So far, the rescue teams have evacuated and shifted more than 1,000 stranded persons to safer places in the district. With the assistance of the Red Cross, nearly 45,000 bottles of drinking water and more than 17,000 food packets have been distributed among the flood victims,” the DC added.

“In addition, with the help of Punjab Agro, the animal husbandry department has supplied around 100 quintals of dry fodder and 850 feed bags of 50 kg each for cattle. Veterinary doctors have been deployed at various locations for the treatment of animals, and free veterinary care is being provided. Medical teams have also been deployed to attend to patients, and free medicines are being distributed”, she added.

Meanwhile, Amritsar district education officer (secondary) Rajesh Kumar also visited schools in the flood-affected areas. “The school buildings in villages Jattan, Pachhian, Nisoke, Nangal Sohal, Machhiwala, Bauli, Ramdas, Gaggomahal, Awan, Malikpur, Dujowal, Thoba, and Sufian are completely surrounded by floodwaters,” he said.