Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
Punjab: Repolling concluded peacefully in three Patiala villages

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Oct 17, 2024 07:38 AM IST

On Tuesday, polling was cancelled at the three villages after incidents of firing and ballot capturing were reported.

After an initial delay in Khuda village, repolling peacefully concluded at the three villages in Patiala district on Wednesday.

After a few hours, voting started at Khuda village after police and district administration assured action into the incidents. (HT File)
After a few hours, voting started at Khuda village after police and district administration assured action into the incidents. (HT File)

At Khuda village, the repolling was delayed as residents had locked the gate of the government school which was designated as a polling station.

The villagers boycotted the voting and started a sit-in outside the polling station demanding the arrest of the people who had opened fire during voting and captured the booth on Tuesday.

After a few hours, voting started at Khuda village after police and district administration assured action into the incidents.

Preeti Yadav, Patiala deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer, said: “There was a slight delay to start repolling at Khuda village but voting started soon. Repolling at all the three villages in Patiala remained peaceful.”

She added that Paramjit Kaur was elected sarpanch of village Khedi Raju Singh while Kulwant Singh was that of village Karimnagar.

At Khuda village, Joginder Singh won the election of sarpanch.

