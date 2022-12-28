Punjab reports 8 fresh Covid cases

Eight Covid cases were reported in Punjab on a single day on Tuesday which took the total active cases to 44. Three cases each were reported in Bathinda and Ludhiana districts and one each in Amritsar and Ropar. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, 7,85,423 cases have been reported in the state till date out of which 20,513 persons have died due to the virus. Since April 1 this year, 24,897 cases were reported out which 210 deaths were reported. As many as 4,905 samples were tested today out of which eight were found positive with a positivity rate of 0.16%. The health department administered 1,365 precautionary vaccination doses today. As per the data of the health department, no patients are in the ICU, on the ventilator and no death was reported.

