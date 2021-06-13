Punjab reports less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases after 100 days

Punjab on Saturday registered less than 1,000 cases of coronavirus infections after almost 100 days. The state reported 979 cases, taking the total count of infections to 5,86,947, while 56 more fatalities pushed the toll to 15,503, said a medical bulletin.

It is for the first time in the past four months that all districts reported less than 100 cases. The number of active cases dropped to 14,064 from 15,306 on Friday.

Six deaths were reported from Amritsar and five each from Fazilka, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Patiala. Amritsar reported 99 infections, followed by 92 in Ludhiana, 91 in Jalandhar and 79 in Bathinda, the bulletin said.

The state’s positivity rate dropped to 1.78% from 2.05% on Friday. With 2,135 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,57,380, the bulletin said.

There are 195 critical patients who are on ventilator support, besides 604 other critical patients while 2,659 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.