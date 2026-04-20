Punjab revives EWS housing plan, pins hopes on PPP model

Seeking to revive its long-overdue plan to provide housing for the economically weaker sections, the Punjab government has decided to develop the projects under the public-private partnership model. The EWS housing plan was first introduced in 2008 under the Punjab Housing and Habitat Policy, and has since undergone multiple revisions. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The department of housing and urban development has floated a request for proposal (RFP) to appoint a transaction adviser, with tender scheduled to be opened on May 11, signalling a renewed push to address the long-pending shortage of affordable housing for the underprivileged.

The adviser will assist in planning and structuring the projects, including assessing the number of housing units and the overall development strategy.

Officials said the department had access to nearly 519 acres, including land with various development authorities as well as parcels held by private builders, which could be utilised for EWS housing.

In the first phase, around 75 acres have been identified for planning and development.

Punjab housing and urban development principal secretary Vikas Garg said the PPP move was aimed at leveraging available land and technical expertise for faster execution. “We will be appointing a transaction adviser who will guide us in planning the projects. The department has sufficient land for EWS housing, and the adviser will help determine the scale and feasibility,” he said.

4 policy revisions in 18 years, but no ground broken

The EWS housing plan was first introduced in 2008 under the Punjab Housing and Habitat Policy, and has since undergone multiple revisions.

Initially, developers were required to reserve 5% of their gross project area for EWS housing, while group housing projects were directed to earmark 10% flats for the category. But the compliance remained weak.

Over time, authorities directed developers to transfer land earmarked for EWS housing to the government if construction was not undertaken

In 2016, the policy was further tweaked to allow alternative use of such land, with proceeds earmarked for EWS housing construction.

In the fourth revision in 2021, the policy proposed developing EWS housing in well-planned clusters with access to basic social infrastructure such as schools, community centres and healthcare facilities. It also capped annual family income eligibility at ₹3 lakh, but these measures have seen little progress on the ground.