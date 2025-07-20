Search
Punjab Roadways bus claims biker’s life in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 07:59 pm IST

The biker’s wife and nephew sustained critical injuries in the mishap; they remain under treatment at the Ferozepur civil hospital

A Punjab Roadways bus left a motorcyclist dead and his two family members injured in Ferozepur on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar Dhawan, a resident of Mamdot in Ferozepur district (iStock)
The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar Dhawan, a resident of Mamdot in Ferozepur district. He was returning home with his wife, Sudesh Rani, and nephew Anirudh Dhawan after visiting Ferozepur. As they approached Fort Chowk on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road, their motorcycle was hit by a Punjab Roadways bus coming from the opposite direction.

Kumar died on the spot, while Rani and Dhawan sustained critical injuries. They were rushed to the local civil hospital, where they remain under treatment.The bus driver and conductor fled the scene. Police have started an investigation into the matter.

