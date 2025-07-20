Punjab Roadways bus claims biker’s life in Ferozepur

A Punjab Roadways bus left a motorcyclist dead and his two family members injured in Ferozepur on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar Dhawan, a resident of Mamdot in Ferozepur district (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar Dhawan, a resident of Mamdot in Ferozepur district. He was returning home with his wife, Sudesh Rani, and nephew Anirudh Dhawan after visiting Ferozepur. As they approached Fort Chowk on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road, their motorcycle was hit by a Punjab Roadways bus coming from the opposite direction.

Kumar died on the spot, while Rani and Dhawan sustained critical injuries. They were rushed to the local civil hospital, where they remain under treatment.The bus driver and conductor fled the scene. Police have started an investigation into the matter.