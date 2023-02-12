Punjab Roadways bus claims biker’s life in Mohali

A 40-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding Punjab Roadways bus hit him in Kurali, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rohtash Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was residing in Kurali, Mohali.

His wife, Rani Devi, 37, told the police that Kumar worked at a factory in Focal Point, Chanalon, Kurali. But after leaving for work on February 7, he never returned home.

After looking for him for a day, Rani, who works as a labourer, along with her son, went to the City Kurali police station to lodge a complaint and found her husband’s motorcycle there.

On enquiring, she was told that her husband was hit by a Punjab Roadways bus and admitted to the local civil hospital, but further referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

However, her husband succumbed on Friday after battling for life for three days.

Police said the bus driver, identified as Avtar Singh, was absconding.

He has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337(causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code at the City Kurali police station.