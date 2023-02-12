Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Roadways bus claims biker’s life in Mohali

Punjab Roadways bus claims biker’s life in Mohali

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 03:08 AM IST

The accident took place in Kurali’s Mohali on February 7; the victim succumbed on Friday after battling for life for three days

The deceased was identified as Rohtash Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was residing in Kurali, Mohali. (iStock)
The deceased was identified as Rohtash Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was residing in Kurali, Mohali. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 40-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding Punjab Roadways bus hit him in Kurali, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rohtash Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was residing in Kurali, Mohali.

His wife, Rani Devi, 37, told the police that Kumar worked at a factory in Focal Point, Chanalon, Kurali. But after leaving for work on February 7, he never returned home.

After looking for him for a day, Rani, who works as a labourer, along with her son, went to the City Kurali police station to lodge a complaint and found her husband’s motorcycle there.

On enquiring, she was told that her husband was hit by a Punjab Roadways bus and admitted to the local civil hospital, but further referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

However, her husband succumbed on Friday after battling for life for three days.

Police said the bus driver, identified as Avtar Singh, was absconding.

He has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337(causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50) of the Indian Penal Code at the City Kurali police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out