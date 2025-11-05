Punjab Roadways driver killed in road rage incident in Kurali

Mohali: A Punjab Roadways bus driver was allegedly beaten to death with an iron rod after a brief altercation at the Kurali light point on Tuesday. A Punjab Roadways bus driver was allegedly beaten to death with an iron rod after a brief altercation at the Kurali light point on Tuesday.

The victim, Jagjeet Singh (36), a resident of Amritsar, was posted as a driver with the Jalandhar depot. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

According to police, the bus was returning from Chandigarh to Jalandhar and had stopped at the Kurali traffic lights when the incident occurred. Eyewitnesses said Singh honked to ask for a side from a Bolero Pickup, whose driver stepped out and started arguing with him. The argument turned violent when the man allegedly struck Singh on the chest with an iron rod.

The attack triggered panic among passengers and bystanders at the spot.

Singh collapsed inside the bus and was rushed to Phase 6 Civil Hospital in Mohali, where doctors declared him brought dead.

“It appears to be a sudden altercation that turned fatal. The investigation is underway,” an official from the Kurali police station said.

The accused has been identified as Sukhdeep, a resident of Padiala village in Kurali. “A case under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS has been registered against the accused,” said Mullanpur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dharmvir Singh

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further proceedings are underway.