Punjab Roadways, PRTC, Punbus unions seek revocation of kilometre scheme

Updated on Nov 08, 2022 01:25 AM IST

The Punjab Roadways, PRTC and Punbus contract workers' union warn the state government to revoke the kilometre scheme otherwise they will start statewide protests

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Resham Singh Gill, state president of the Punjab Roadways, PRTC and Punbus contract workers’ union, claimed that the government is promoting privatisation by initiating a kilometre scheme. (HT File Photo)
Addressing a press conference on Monday, Resham Singh Gill, state president of the Punjab Roadways, PRTC and Punbus contract workers' union, claimed that the government is promoting privatisation by initiating a kilometre scheme. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

The Punjab Roadways, PRTC and Punbus contract workers’ union warn the state government to revoke the kilometre scheme otherwise they will start statewide protests. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Resham Singh Gill, state president of the Punjab Roadways, PRTC and Punbus contract workers’ union, claimed that the government is promoting privatisation by initiating a kilometre scheme in which private buses will start running.

Tuesday, November 08, 2022
