Punjab Rural Development (Amendment) Bill gets cabinet nod
To further strengthen the rural infrastructure, the Punjab cabinet led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday gave a nod to the introduction of the Punjab Rural Development (Amendment) Bill-2022 by amending Section-7 of the Punjab Rural Development Act-1987 in the upcoming session. With the enactment of the new bill, the rural development fund will be spent for the construction or repair of approach roads to mandis/procurement centres and streetlights, the development of new mandis/procurement centres and the development of old/katcha mandis/procurement centres, making arrangements for the supply of drinking water and improving sanitation, etc, said a spokesperson of the chief minister’s office.
Likewise, the RDF would also be spent for augmenting storage facilities in mandis to store procured stocks to strengthen the procurement and marketing systems, provide relief to debt-stressed farmers of the state to eliminate distress sales, development of hardware/software related to procurement/linking of land records, crop survey and automation and mechanisation of mandis with the facility of cleaning, sorting, drying, analysing the quality of grains, small shipping silo, bag sacking and stitching. Also, it gave the go-ahead for amending clause 3(1) of The Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Act, 1977, to give MLAs of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha one pension (irrespective of the number of terms served) at the new rate of ₹60,000 per month plus dearness allowance as applicable to the pensioners of the state government. The state government had initially brought an ordinance for “one MLA, one pension”, but the governor returned it, asking the government to bring a bill.
Gap funding approved moong procurement
The state cabinet also approved viability gap funding to the tune of ₹66.56 crore for nodal agency Markfed at the rate of ₹1,875 per quintal for the procurement of summer moong at a minimum support Price (MSP) of ₹7,275 per quintal. During the current season, moong is being sown on about 95,000 acres with an expected yield of five quintal per acre. The government has already given a green signal for providing MSP to save the natural resources of the state and improve soil health.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics